The Green Bay Packers' front office and players are fully behind new starting quarterback Jordan Love heading into training camp and the 2023 season. But that doesn't mean that the Packers don't have a timeline in mind for determining if Love, who has just one start in two NFL seasons, is the franchise's quarterback of the future. Packers president Mark Murphy, speaking to shareholders, said that the team's process for evaluating Love will be similar to how they did so with Aaron Rodgers.

Murphy said the Packers will need “at least half a season to know”, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“I'm comparing it a little bit to Aaron's first year as a starter, yeah I'd say at least half a season to know. And I think even though we ended up with a losing record that year, but we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special.”

In Rodgers' first year as a starter back in 2008, the Packers went 6-10, though the four-time NFL MVP immediately proved he belonged as a starter, throwing for over 4000 yards and 28 touchdown passes.

No one is penciling in those numbers for Love in 2023. But this is the first time the Packers have provided some semblance of a blueprint- and timeline- for this process with Love.

After all, should the Utah State product falter, the Packers would have plenty of options in the 2024 NFL Draft, one set to be rich with QB talent.

But the fact that the Packers didn't immediately pick up Love's fifth-year option and instead signed him to a one-year contract suggests that there is cautious belief in the 24-year-old.

Now, Packers fans have an idea on exactly what the team is hoping to see from Love in 2023- and when they're hoping to see it.