Packers coach matt LaFleur was stunned by a controversial call on Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett that could have changed the game

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy after his team lost their sixth game of the season, 23-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team had a poor rush defense, among other issues, but LaFleur seemed especially displeased with the officiating after a call that went against quarterback Kenny Pickett, according to Kassidy Hill of PackersNews.com.

On the officials' refusal to change an incompletion from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett to a game-changing lateral, LaFleur broke out a classic line:

“I'm not going to get fined,” LaFleur said.

In the first half, Pickett threw a sideways pass to running back Jaylen Warren near the sideline. Officials called the play dead on the field, ruling Pickett’s pass incomplete. Packers defender Rashan Gary quickly scooped the bouncing football off the ground inside the Steelers' 5-yard line and ran into the end zone for what would have been a touchdown.

LaFleur challenged that the play was not a forward pass. On review, it appeared that Pickett released his pass at the 9-yard line, where Warren made contact with the football, indicating it did not travel forward and should have been ruled a lateral.

“The rule is it’s got to be clear and immediate,” LaFleur said of Gary’s recovery, “and it was clear and immediate. But that’s not, to my understanding, why it wasn’t overturned.”

While the Packers lost the game, there were promising signs. Quarterback Jordan Love liked the progress he saw from the offense.

But ultimately, the Packers' run defense is the reason they lost this game. The Steelers' strong rushing attack allowed them to control most of the action. Pittsburgh had 36 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren lead the way for the Steelers' running backs, as the team averaged 5.7 yards per carry.