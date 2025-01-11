Matt Leinart, former USC quarterback and NFL star, applauded the league’s decision to move the Rams’ Wild Card game from Los Angeles to Arizona, per TMZ. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Leinart highlighted the ongoing devastation caused by California fires, noting that safety takes precedence over football.

“The safety and kind of what everyone’s going through here, it’s obviously a lot of devastation,” Leinart said. “It’s the smart thing to do.”

The Rams, crowned NFC West champions, lost their home-field advantage for the opening playoff round. However, Leinart expressed confidence in the team’s adaptability, stating, “They’re professionals. They’ll figure it out. They’ll be all right.”

The NFL provided transportation for fans, including 15 buses for 750 season ticket holders, ensuring that Rams supporters could cheer on their team in Arizona. Leinart, who played both college and pro football in these regions, emphasized the importance of prioritizing the community’s well-being over sports.

NBA Faces Weather Challenges as Winter Storm Hits Atlanta

While the NFL adjusted to wildfires in California, the NBA confronted a different natural disaster. Severe winter weather forced the league to postpone the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Houston Rockets. The NBA made this decision after consulting local officials, citing the safety of players, fans, and staff.

Winter Storm Cora blanketed the southern U.S. with snow and ice, leaving over 80,000 people in Atlanta without power early Saturday morning. Roads froze, making travel hazardous and further justifying the league’s postponement of the game.

Leinart, an advocate for smart logistical decisions in sports, commented on the broader importance of athlete safety. “These are tough calls, but they’re necessary,” he said, tying the NBA’s move to his earlier praise for the NFL’s actions.

Despite these setbacks, both leagues demonstrated a commitment to prioritizing safety over scheduling. For Leinart, such decisions reflect the human side of professional sports, where protecting communities comes before competition.