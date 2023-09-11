On Monday, September 11th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over47-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, September 11th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props and one total parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +432

Matt Olson 2+ Total Bases

Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves is a player to watch in the upcoming game against Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies. With a slugging percentage of .769 in his past 10 games, including five home runs, Olson is in excellent form. He has been a key player for the Braves, and his performance will be crucial in the upcoming game against the Phillies.

Taijuan Walker has a 15-5 record with a 4.15 ERA. While he has had a good season, he has struggled against the Braves in the past. In his last start against the Braves, he gave up three runs on 10 hits with one home run in 6.2 innings pitched. Matt Olson has faced Taijuan Walker only once in his career, and he went 1-for-2 with a double. While this is a small sample size, it suggests that Olson has the ability to get hits off Walker. Additionally, the Phillies' bullpen has struggled recently, which could give Olson more opportunities to get hits. Olson also has gone over this total in each of his last seven games putting him in prime position to hit this total.

Ronald Acuna Jr 2+ Total Bases

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is a player to watch in the upcoming game against Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies. Acuna Jr. has been one of the best players in baseball this season, with a .336 batting average, 35 home runs, and 64 stolen bases.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has faced Taijuan Walker seven times in his career, and he has had success against him. He has a .333 batting average and a .762 SLG against Walker. With Walker's struggles against Acuna Jr. and the Phillies' bullpen struggles all season long, Acuna Jr. should have ample opportunities to hit over this mark especially since he has gone over this total in each of his last four games.

Trea Turner 1+ Hits

Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies is the player who stands out in today's matchup for the Phillies in the upcoming game against Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Trea Turner has been solid all season long for the Philadelphia Phillies, with a .266 batting average, 24 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. Without him, the Phillies wouldn't be in the playoff hunt this season.

Charlie Morton has a 14-11 record with a 3.32 ERA. While he has had a good season, he has struggled in his last outing against the Dodgers, lasting just four innings and surrendering six hits and three walks. This suggests that the Phillies may be able to get to him in the upcoming game. While Turner may not have the best stats against Charlie Morton for his career, he is still in his best form having at least one hit in nine out of his last 10 games. Turner getting at least one hit in today's game just seems to be inevitable at this point of the season.

Over 7.5 Runs

The upcoming game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, featuring Charlie Morton and Taijuan Walker on the mound, is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Both Charlie Morton and Taijuan Walker aren't in their best forms coming into this matchup. Neither pitcher lasted six innings in their last game as they both combined for 11 hits, six runs, six walks, one home run, and only seven strikeouts in nine innings.

The Braves are No. 1 in the league with runs scored per game with 5.82 with the Phillies not too far behind at No. 9 in the league scoring 4.87. The Braves have gone over this 7.5 run total in four out of their last five games averaging 6.1 runs per game during that span meanwhile, the Phillies have hit this total in three of their last five games as well. If the Braves and Phillies continue their hot streaks behind the plate they should have no trouble hitting this over cashing this same game parlay.