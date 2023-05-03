Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Dillon Brooks is having quite the ceremonious exit from the Memphis Grizzlies, all spurred by his tough showing on and off the court in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. With Brooks now searching for a new team, NBA media pundits are speculating what might be the best fit. Chandler Parsons believes that the Dallas Mavericks is a perfect landing spot for Brooks alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

"I like him in Dallas with Kyrie Irving and Luka." Chandler Parsons with a hot take on where Dillon Brooks would look good 🗣 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/E4W9v2phrh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

“They’re a team that needs toughness, and not necessarily another distraction, but I do think Dillon will learn from this and he will realize that this was more negative than positive, especially in the media and all the things that come with him. At the end of the day, Dillon Brooks is a role player, and he is a good role player.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mavericks certainly need someone to set a mental edge for them, as their lack of toughness seemed to be the reason they failed to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs. However, Parsons mentions that the Mavericks are undoubtedly a team that can’t afford any more distractions than they already had this past season.

If Kyrie Irving does decide to remain with the Mavericks and Luka Doncic, than Dallas would be weary of bringing in Brooks. It is expected that Irving will continue to bring controversy given how he handles the media, so adding Brooks as well could be a recipe for a disaster given his polarizing persona.

Regardless of where Dillon Brooks ends up, whichever team does land the former Oregon Ducks guard will be getting a player that is not afraid to speak his mind. For the Dallas Mavericks, heeding the advice of Chandler Parsons would then be adding Brooks to a roster that already has plenty of independent thinkers.