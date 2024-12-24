DALLAS — Luka Doncic is arguably the best player in the NBA. Over the years, he has been quite ball-dominant, sometimes by necessity and sometimes by choice. In the 2024-25 season, though, the Dallas Mavericks star has been able to play off the ball on a more consistent basis. Kyrie Irving obviously plays a role in that, but there's more to the situation.

Dallas seemingly made an effort to add players who can handle the ball during the offseason. Dante Exum was expected to factor into the equation as well, but Exum is currently out after undergoing wrist surgery. Spencer Dinwiddie, however, has played a big role in setting up the Mavs offense when necessary.

“Yeah, Spencer has been great,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said before Monday's game. “We went to get him because we knew him. I think it just happened to come a little earlier in the season due to injury, for him to play these types of minutes. He fits that (Dante) Exum (role), you know, you trust… he's going to get us organized offensively.”

Dinwiddie, during an event on Sunday, told ClutchPoints that he takes “great pride” in being a player who can set up the offense.

“As a basketball player, you try to be as useful to your team as possible,” Dinwiddie said. “Showing the versatility… Just trying to help the team wherever I can.”

Mavericks' Luka Doncic-led offense draws Chauncey Billups admission

With the Mavericks playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups spoke to reporters before the game. Billups thinks the Mavs' added depth in reference to players who can set up the offense is crucial for Doncic and Dallas.

“He (Doncic) should be very happy about that,” Billups said. “He's been a really high-usage player… Just to be out there and not have to make every single play. Sometimes you need a secondary play-maker on the opposite side of the floor, he should welcome that. It's deadly playing against it. But he's always a threat whether he has the ball or not. I think he should be happy about that.”

Dinwiddie's impact has been important, especially in recent action with Doncic dealing with an injury. Luka is set to return on Monday against the Blazers, though. Still, the Mavs will need Dinwiddie as the season moves forward.