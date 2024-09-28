The Dallas Mavericks' Media Day is scheduled for Monday, September 30. The Mavs will then head to Las Vegas for NBA training camp, which will begin on Tuesday, October 1. On Friday, the Mavs announced their training camp roster.

13 players are set to return from the 2023-24 team that reached the NBA Finals. Klay Thompson leads the team's offseason acquisitions who are going to make their Mavs debut this season.

A number of players will have spots on the regular season roster. Other players are hoping to prove to the Mavs that they deserve a spot in the rotation. Training camp will be quite exciting to follow as the Mavericks prepare for the 2024-25 NBA season.

What can Mavericks fans expect from the team during the 2024-25 NBA season?

The Mavs are looking to return to the NBA Finals and win their first championship since 2011 this year. Doing so will not be a simple task, as talented teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves will challenge the Mavs throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

With that being said, Dallas is the reigning Western Conference champion. They feature more than enough talent to make another deep postseason run. They fell three victories short of a championship last season, though, so the Mavs want to win it all this time around.

The Mavs should be able to take a big step forward. They finished as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference in 2023-24. However, the Mavs' upgraded roster, with newcomers such as Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie joining Klay Thompson, will give the team a crucial boost without question.

All signs point toward the Mavericks emerging as a serious contender once again. At the moment, though, Dallas is focused on preparing for their upcoming training camp in Las Vegas.