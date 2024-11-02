The Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic will go head-to-head on Sunday night in Dallas. The Mavs will enter the game with a 3-2 record, while Orlando is 3-3. Dallas will be without Maxi Kleber once again on Sunday, as the veteran forward continues to deal with a right hamstring strain, per the NBA injury report.

Kleber and Dante Exum (Exum is recovering from right wrist surgery) are the only players listed on the Mavs' injury report. The Magic are dealing with injuries of their own, as Paolo Banchero is expected to miss several weeks with a right oblique tear.

For the Mavs, Kleber has appeared in only two games so far during the 2024-25 season. The Mavs have missed him in the three games that he has missed. Dallas understands how important roster depth is, so they are hopeful that Kleber will return sooner rather than later.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said Kleber was trending in the right direction while speaking before Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets, a contest that saw Houston emerge victorious by a final score of 108-102. Kidd was unable to provide an exact injury return date for Kleber, though.

Kleber's potential injury return date remains uncertain at the moment. The Mavericks expect to know more during the upcoming week.

The Mavericks' next four games will all be at home. They will host the Magic and Indiana Pacers in a Sunday and Monday back-to-back. Dallas will then host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and Phoenix Suns on Friday before heading to Denver to play the Nuggets.

Perhaps Kleber will return at some point during the homestand, but nothing is official as of this story's writing. The Mavericks will proceed with caution as the forward battles back from the hamstring concern. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Maxi Kleber's injury status as they are made available.