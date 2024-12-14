DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will be without multiple players for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Naji Marshall, who is dealing with an illness, has been ruled out, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd told reporters on Saturday after practice. Additionally, Kidd said Jaden Hardy (ankle) and Maxi Kleber (illness) are out.

It is difficult to predict when a player may return from an illness. When asked about updates on Hardy's injury, though, Kidd did not have anything new to add.

“He’s out. He’s got a sprained ankle,” Kidd said. “Until I’m given more detail, he’s out.”

PJ Washington returned to practice on Friday after not playing on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Mavs' 118-104 defeat. Washington was not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game, meaning he will be available barring any setbacks.

The Mavs are hoping to bounce back following their loss to the Thunder. Dallas has played a number of road games in recent action, but they have a four-game home stand coming up soon. Following the Warriors game, the Mavs will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday and next Saturday at home. Dallas will then host the Portland Trail Blazers on December 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day.

The Mavericks are certainly looking to have more available players for the home stand. It remains to be seen when Marshall, Kleber and Hardy will return, however.

For now, the team's primary focus is on preparing for Sunday's game against the Warriors. Golden State narrowly earned a 120-117 victory over Dallas on November 12. The game was a road affair for the Mavs, so perhaps they will be more prepared for Sunday's road clash.

Tip-off for the Mavericks-Warriors game is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST as the Mavericks look to earn an important victory away from home.