Naji Marshall has played a big role for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024-25 NBA season. Marshall, however, has been dealing with an illness. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Marshall did not practice on Friday, and Marshall shared an update on X, formerly Twitter later in the day.

“It’s a crazy bug out here I just can’t seem to get right,” Marshall wrote.

Jaden Hardy and Maxi Kleber also did not practice. Hardy is dealing with a right ankle sprain while Kleber has also been battling an illness.

The good news for Dallas is that PJ Washington was able to return to practice on Friday. He had been dealing with an illness as well. Washington's return suggests he may be able to play on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. It remains to be seen when Marshall will return, though.

Marshall is averaging 11.9 points per game on 54.9 percent field goal and 30.9 percent three-point shooting so far this season. He is averaging 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per outing as well. His impact has unquestionably been crucial for Dallas throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Mavericks preparing for Warriors game

As aforementioned, the Mavericks will play the Warriors on Sunday. It will be the second time this season that Dallas will go head-to-head with Golden State on the road. The Warriors spoiled Klay Thompson's return on November 12, as they earned a competitive 120-117 victory over the Mavs.

It goes without saying, but the Mavericks are looking to get their revenge on Sunday night. Marshall's potential availability will be important to monitor. The Mavs' chances of winning will certainly increase if he is available. However, the situation is uncertain at the moment since Marshall did not practice on Friday.

Sunday night's tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Naji Marshall as they are made available.