DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and guard Jaden Hardy recently agreed to a rookie contract extension. The Mavs announced the extension on Tuesday and Hardy spoke to reporters after practice on Wednesday. Hardy revealed both his team goal and individual goal for the 2024-25 campaign with the season set to begin for the Mavericks on Thursday.

“My main focus is winning a championship this year,” Hardy said. “But, also my goal is winning (NBA Sixth Man of the Year).”

Hardy is set for a potential role increase. The Mavs believe in his potential. If Hardy can have a breakout season then the Mavericks will be in a great position.

So where does Hardy's inspiration come from? He is a player who is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Well, Hardy credited watching the Detroit Pistons while growing up.

“Growing up I used to watch a lot of the Detroit Pistons because I'm from the Detroit area,” Hardy said. “Watching those teams, they had heart, grit… Going out there, playing hard every night so I feel like that's something that's with me. Every time I step on the floor I try to play as hard as I can, give it all I got and live with the results.”

Jaden Hardy addresses Mavericks rookie contract extension

Hardy also shared his thoughts on his new extension with the Mavericks. Although he is “grateful” for it, Hardy is not planning on letting the contract “define” him.

“I'm super grateful for it,” Hardy said. “Being in a position to get to my second contract, not a lot of players are able to do that… I'm still not going to let this contract define me. I feel like, keep working, I'm coming for more. Just staying humble really. But I'm super grateful to be in this position.”

Jaden Hardy has an opportunity to have a big 2024-25 season with the Mavericks.