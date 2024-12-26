DALLAS — Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain during the Dallas Mavericks' 105-99 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Doncic could miss an extended amount of time with the injury, and he has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, per the NBA injury report. Doncic is not the only Mavericks player listed on the injury report, however.

Dereck Lively II is questionable due to a left hip contusion. Meanwhile, Dante Exum remains out as he continues to recover from right wrist surgery.

Dereck Lively II dealing with injury ahead of Mavericks-Suns game

Lively, a 20-year-old center in his second NBA season, has appeared in 25 of the Mavs' 30 games in the 2024-25 campaign so far. He has started 18 of those contests. Lively and Daniel Gafford are among the better center duos in the NBA.

Overall, Lively is recording 8.7 points per game on 69.8 percent field-goal shooting to go along with 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 blocks per outing. Lively's ceiling is especially intriguing. At just 20 years old, he is already making a big impact for a team with championship aspirations. He could end up becoming an All-Star someday as he continues to improve in the NBA.

Dallas is looking to find success amid Luka Doncic's injury absence, something they have been able to accomplish this year. The Mavericks are 6-2 in games that Doncic has not played in. Of course, having Lively on the floor will help their chances of winning.

The Mavs will enter Friday's game with a 19-11 record. The Suns, meanwhile, are 15-14. Phoenix is in eighth place in the Western Conference standings and the Mavericks are in fourth place in the West. Although Phoenix has endured their share of struggles, the Suns are still a dangerous team.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 PM EST in Phoenix. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dereck Lively II's injury status as they are made available.