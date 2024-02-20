Donnie Nelson's case with the Mavericks is set for trial.

The Dallas Mavericks have crossed over into an exciting era in 2024. However, one past Mavs executive is dealing with legal woes. Former Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson is spearheading a lawsuit against the team from a 2020 incident.

Ex-Mavericks general manager prepares to battle lawsuit against the organization

Donnie Nelson filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Mavericks in February 2022, and his case is scheduled to go to trial on December 10th, 2024, per ESPN's Xuan Thai.

The ex-Mavs executive claims he was fired by Dallas in retaliation to reporting an alleged sexual assault to his nephew by Mark Cuban's “right-hand person.” The alleged assault on Nelson's nephew took place in a hotel room during the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Moreover, Nelson said he did not learn of the assault until the summer of 2020. He complained the Mavericks “quickly and quietly settled” his nephew's claims in an attempt to “sweep [the allegations] under the rug.”

The former general manager said he was amid contract negotiations when he reported the incident to Cuban. However, they were abruptly halted. Nelson was eventually fired in June 2021.

Dallas denied accusations of wrongly terminating Nelson and claimed to have handled the investigation of his nephew's alleged assault with the NBA and an outside law firm. The investigation was said to be closed to Nelson's nephew's “satisfaction.”

Furthermore, the Mavericks claimed Nelson was fired due to a variety of factors, including “poor job performance.”

All in all, the official outcome of the case will begin to be determined in early December.