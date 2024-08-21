Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and a number of other NBA players are currently preparing to participate in Goran Dragic's final game, the “Night of the Dragon.” The game is going to be a celebration of European basketball. It will also be Dragic's final basketball game. Dragic announced his retirement in 2023 but will participate in a farewell contest of sorts with past and present NBA and European basketball stars. Dragic is excited to see where Doncic's career takes him and recently shared a story about the Mavs star, via eurohoops.net.

“When I was 15 years old I signed my first professional contract,” Dragic said on Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s Thanalysis Podcast. “And you know who my mentor on that team was? Sasa Doncic, Luka Doncic’s father. When we had a game or practice, Luka who was just a kid, would be there, mopping the floors and everything. In 2017 playing for the first time with him and now he’s an NBA superstar. It’s the circle of life.”

Luka Doncic-Goran Dragic friendship

Doncic and Dragic are both from Slovenia. They have played together on the Slovenian National Team. Additionally, Doncic and Dragic have known one another for a long time.

Dragic has been able to witness Doncic's development as a basketball player for years now. He is able to truly tell how far the 25-year-old star has come in his career.

Of course, Dragic was a good player as well. Now 38, Dragic played in the NBA from 2008-2023. He made one All-Star team and established a quality reputation in the league.

Goran Dragic is now stepping away from playing the game. He will surely be excited to watch Luka Doncic continue to impress at the NBA level with the Mavericks, though. Dragic and Doncic will play one final game together during the “Night of the Dragon” on August 24.