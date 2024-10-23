DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks reached the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 season. Dallas fell short against the Boston Celtics in the Finals, but it was still an impressive season for the team. Luka Doncic and the Mavs can learn a lot from their 2024 postseason run. Although expectations are high for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign, the Mavericks still have questions to answer.

The Mavericks added a number of players during the offseason. Notably, Klay Thompson is now on the team after he was acquired via a sign-and-trade. Thompson is already a fan-favorite in Dallas despite not even playing in a regular season game as of this story's writing, but he has questions to answer of his own.

Overall, the Mavericks have five especially pressing questions they must answer during the 2024-25 season.

Who will Klay Thompson be for the 2024-25 Mavericks?

Thompson, 34, received criticism following his 0-10 shooting performance during the Golden State Warriors' 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament game. His effort led some to claim that he had an overall bad season, but that simply is not true.

Thompson still averaged 17.9 points per outing while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Sure, Thompson's numbers were not elite like they once were, but he still played at a respectable level. So who will Thompson be for the Mavericks this season?

Learning a new system is never an easy task. There may be some obstacles along the way. Mavericks fans must be patient as Thompson adjusts to his new team. Of course, he is not worried about making the adjustment given his confidence in his ability.

Can Klay Thompson shoot 40 percent from deep once again? After all, he has shot over 41 percent from beyond the arc for his career. Will Thompson defend at a respectable level despite his injury history?

These are questions Thompson must answer, and they lead to one general question of who will he be for the Mavs this season? We do not know the answer yet, but the Mavs' chances of reaching the NBA Finals once again will increase significantly if Thompson plays up to his full potential.

Will Jaden Hardy break out this season?

The Mavericks and Jaden Hardy recently agreed to a multi-year rookie contract extension. Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the deal is worth $18 million over three seasons. Tim MacMahon of ESPN also reports that there is a team option for the third season.

The Mavericks believe in Hardy's potential. One can argue that he is among the Mavericks with the most to prove this year, though. If given enough playing time, Hardy can establish himself as a reliable NBA player with a high-ceiling.

He has already displayed intriguing signs of potential. In 2023-24, Hardy averaged 7.3 points per game despite recording only 13.5 minutes per outing. Dallas' roster is deep, but Hardy could see a minutes increase in 2024-25.

“(When the Mavericks are) healthy, he could still be part of that rotation,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said recently of Jaden Hardy's potential 2024-25 role. “He would not start if we're healthy just because of the names that are ahead of him. But he's had an incredible training camp up to this point. We look forward to him playing minutes and being part of that rotation.”

A Hardy breakout season would be pivotal for the Mavericks. It would take pressure off of many other players on the roster.

Can Luka Doncic play off the ball at a high level?

Many people around the NBA would argue that Luka Doncic's defense is his primary question mark heading into the new season. Doncic has worked hard to improve on the defensive end of the floor, and the Mavs do need him to defend at a respectable level.

However, one other big question is whether or not Doncic can play off the ball at a high level. He often controls the basketball and either makes plays for others or himself. But with Kyrie Irving on the team, it will be interesting to see if Doncic can take a step forward in reference to playing off the ball.

“The things that he does on the floor at both ends, I think he's made a conscious effort on the defensive end,” Kidd said of Doncic after practice on Tuesday. “He's doing that at a high level. And offensively just the problems he causes, to be able to get to the basket, to be able to find his teammates and to be able to play off the ball has been at a high for him here at the practices that he's been able to participate in.”

Kidd's comment about Doncic playing off the ball at a high level is important. The Mavericks offensive attack can be even more dynamic, as Luka may receive some catch-and-shoot opportunities as a result. Of course, he will still be the Mavericks primary ball-handler, but playing off the ball alongside Kyrie Irving will help the team as well.

Luka did not participate in any preseason games due to a calf injury. The good news is that Doncic is expected to play in the Mavs' season opener on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Will the Mavericks be a respectable defensive team?

The Mavericks believe they can defend at a high level. The starting lineup is expected to feature Doncic, Irving, Thompson, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II. Washington is a strong defender and Lively is emerging as a reliable rim-protector, but can the other three starters hold their own on defense?

We already addressed Doncic and Thompson's defensive questions. Irving, meanwhile, may not be an elite defender but he is capable of causing havoc on the defensive end of the floor.

The Mavs' bench can help matters on defense as well. Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Daniel Gafford should be able to make big plays off the bench (Gafford could start, as the Mavericks have not yet announced their starting lineup).

Losing Derrick Jones Jr. during the offseason was far from ideal, but the Mavericks are hopeful that the additions of Marshall and Grimes will help to replace Jones' defensive production. And if the Mavericks starting lineup can at least be a respectable defensive unit, then Dallas should be fine.

Either way, the offense is going to lead given its extremely high-ceiling.

How good are the 2024-25 Dallas Mavericks?

The Mavericks struggled in 2022-23 but bounced back in 2023-24. What can fans expect in 2024-25?

This Mavericks team has a realistic opportunity to take a massive step forward during the upcoming campaign. Doncic and Irving have now played alongside one another for more than a full season. Lively is entering his second year following a strong rookie season. Washington and Gafford went through their first full training camp in Dallas.

The Mavs core is developing and improving and that spells trouble for the rest of the league. Additionally, the Mavericks offseason additions will play crucial roles throughout the 2024-25 season.

We will not know the answer to this question for quite some time, but the 2024-25 Mavericks have a chance to enjoy a truly special season.