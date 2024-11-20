DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are 8-7 to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. They have not played up to their lofty expectations, but Dallas has also fought through injury trouble. Jason Kidd has done everything he can to lead the Mavs, and players are taking notice.

“Player's coach,” Mavs guard Quentin Grimes said of Kidd on Wednesday. “He lets the players go out there and lets them play through mistakes, lets the team figure it out… Player's coach, not like the hard, yelling like I've had in college and everything like that. So it's definitely an adjustment but it's been fun playing for a guy like that.”

Jason Kidd understandably receives most of the attention on the Mavericks' coaching staff as the head coach. However, have any other coaches specifically caught Grimes' attention?

“Keith Veney, he's been my guy since I got here,” Grimes said. “He works out with me pregame shooting and everything. I watch film with Josh (Broghamer). (Sean) Sweeney… really everybody plays a big role. It's not like you can just get assigned to one coach… Everybody is hands on. You can workout with everybody. Shamm (God Shammgod), I worked out with him all summer. So it's been great… being able to pick from anybody at any time, you can talk about anything you want too, really.”

Jason Kidd looking to lead Mavericks back to NBA Finals

The Mavs, as mentioned, are still trying to find their groove this season. The good news is that Dallas has won three consecutive games as of this story's writing.

Kidd has continued to lead the way. He utilizes a patient approach, but Kidd is not afraid to get brutally honest when necessary.

The Mavericks are seemingly close to getting back on track. However, they have a challenging test on the horizon as a three-game road trip awaits them.