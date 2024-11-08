DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are currently tied for the third best turnover per game average in the NBA. Dallas' 11.3 turnovers per game is even with the Boston Celtics, as only the Miami Heat (10.9) and Houston Rockets (10.9) have better averages in the statistic. Taking care of the basketball is something that does not always receive the most attention but Mavs head coach Jason Kidd, a former star point guard, understands its importance.

“You look at our two quarterbacks, they do a really good job of executing and being able to find the open guy,” Kidd said while speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday. “When you look at Luka (Doncic) and Kai (Kyrie Irving), being able to have low turnovers, that puts us in a good seat of being able to get a good shot. And if we can make those shots that makes it a lot better, too.

“When you look at just taking care of the ball, that's who we've been for the last four years is a team that takes care of the ball.”

Jason Kidd's impact on the Mavericks' ability to limit turnovers

Kidd averaged just 2.9 turnovers per game during his Hall of Fame career. As someone who often controlled the ball, Kidd knows that momentum can drastically change from just one turnover. The Mavs' ability to take care of the basketball has been pivotal.

Dallas ranked seventh (12.1 turnovers per game) during the 2023-24 season. The Mavs were second (11.7 turnovers per game) in 2022-23. It is clearly something that Kidd and the Mavericks value.

“You value high quality shots, just understanding how hard it is when you work on the defensive end to get stops that you want to be able to get a good look,” Kidd said later. “Right now, we're a team that takes care of the ball and that's important.”

Of course, every NBA team wants to limit turnovers. It is not something that only the Mavs take notice of. However, some teams simply fail to execute it. Jason Kidd's Mavericks seem to place an extra emphasis on limiting those mistakes.

Naji Marshall gets 100% real on learning from Jason Kidd

Naji Marshall is in his first season with the Mavs. He has made a big impact in recent action. Marshall addressed Dallas' ability to limit turnovers and learning from the Mavs head coach.

“Coach trusts us,” Marshall said on Thursday. “Trusts us to make the right play, I feel like we're out there doing that.”

Marshall appreciates having the opportunity to learn from an NBA Hall of Famer like Jason Kidd.

“Man, unbelievable,” Marshall said of learning from Kidd. “You know, he sees the game differently. The pointers, the tips he gives me out there is unbelievable because… it really works. I love to pass, and you know, him being who he is, just kind of goes hand in hand.”

In the end, turnovers are going to happen. No team is perfect. Still, the Mavericks will be in an overall better position if they are able to continue to limit turnovers.