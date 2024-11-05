DALLAS — The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks are set to go head-to-head on Monday night. Dallas is 4-2 so far in the 2024-25 season, as they have played well for the most part. Still, the Mavs have endured some ups and downs with a number of new players on the roster this season. Before the game on Monday, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd addressed the team's chemistry to begin the new campaign.

“The chemistry has been great,” Kidd said. “The care factor is extremely high. Some would say that we're not playing well, we're not shooting well, but it's a marathon… The chemistry has been high and the care factor has been high. I think the work that the group is putting in… has been great. They have been pros. We understand we are not going to go undefeated… But we're going in the right direction right now.”

The Mavericks are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. As a result, they entered the season with high expectations, especially after adding Klay Thompson during the offseason. Thompson was joined by other new players such as Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie. Although the potential of the team increased with those players on the roster, the Mavericks still needed to develop chemistry.

Luka Doncic's preseason absence did not help in that regard. Doncic was dealing with a calf injury so he did not play in any of the Mavs' four preseason games. Luka has now played in six games with his new teammates, though, and the chemistry is improving.

As Jason Kidd mentioned, the Mavs knew they were not going to go undefeated. In other words, they knew they were not going to be perfect. However, there is no denying the fact that this Mavericks team features no shortage of potential.

And if they live up to that potential, Dallas will be on track for another deep postseason run.