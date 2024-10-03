Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently joined NBA insider Marc Stein for an interview. A number of topics were discussed, including the Mavs' roster construction around Luka Doncic. Kidd believes the Mavericks' 2024-25 team is the deepest that Doncic has been apart of, via DLLS Mavs.

“This is the deepest team that he's (Doncic) been apart of,” Kidd said. “He has a lot of different weapons. The other part of that is… we can lighten the load with him not having to do everything. And that's going to be new for him, too, because he's always felt that he had to do everything. Again, a lot of different weapons. But when you talk about our leader, Luka, it starts with him… He's up for this challenge.”

Klay Thompson was the Mavericks' standout offseason acquisition. However, Dallas added a number of potentially impactful players. Quentin Grimes, who was acquired during the offseason, recently echoed a similar sentiment to Kidd's comments.

“So hopefully me and Klay (Thompson) come in, get the burden off of Luka (Doncic) so he doesn't have to do too much out there,” Grimes said on Tuesday after the Mavericks' training camp practice. “So just coming in and playing my role, really.”

It goes without saying, but Kyrie Irving certainly helped matters as well last season. These comments are not meant to overlook Irving's impact. Rather, they are simply stating that the entire Mavericks roster features impactful depth which will prove to be crucial throughout the 2024-25 season.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic currently battling an injury

The Mavs' expectations are high for the upcoming season. However, Doncic is currently battling a calf injury. Luka is going to be re-evaluated next week.

The Mavericks don't believe there is any long-term concern in reference to the injury. Still, they will have a better understanding of his timeline once he is re-evaluated. The Mavs will provide updates as they are made available.

The Mavericks believe in their roster. As long as injuries don't play too impactful of a role this year, the team will be in a great position to seriously compete once again.