LAS VEGAS — Quentin Grimes is already making an impact on his new team. Grimes, who was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason, has received praise from his teammates and head coach Jason Kidd. He understands that he can play a big role for the team, something he realized while watching the Mavs in the 2023-24 postseason.

“The whole playoffs, really, the whole playoffs,” Grimes said of if he watched the Mavericks during last year's playoffs. “Watching them have a great run. Just watching them in the Finals you could tell shooting was a little bit of a factor in the Finals. So hopefully me and Klay (Thompson) come in, get the burden off of Luka (Doncic) so he doesn't have to do too much out there. So just coming in and playing my role, really.”

Grimes is hopeful that his shooting ability, along with the shooting prowess of another newcomer in Klay Thompson, will help take the pressure off Luka Doncic next season. Of course, it will help Kyrie Irving as well.

Doncic is currently battling an injury. However, the Mavs are hopeful that it is not a long-term concern. Doncic is one of the best passers in the game, so one has to imagine that adding shooters such as Thompson and Grimes will be a recipe for success as long as injuries don't present an obstacle.

Quentin Grimes' initial reaction to joining Mavericks

The Mavericks added a number of impactful players during the offseason. Grimes said he was “excited” to learn the news that he was heading to Dallas.

“I was super excited… I knew most of the guys already on the team,” Grimes said. “I knew Nico (Harrison) and (the Mavericks) had been trying to get me for a little while…. I was just super excited, really couldn't wait to get down here.”

As aforementioned, the Mavs have been impressed with Grimes so far. Although it is early in training camp, Grimes is seemingly making a strong first impression. The same can be said for Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall.

“You talk about (Quentin) Grimes, he's done great,” Jason Kidd said. “You talk about Klay, his energy… he's doing all the reps, wants to do all the reps. He's been great. Both of those guys can shoot the ball, but they can compete on the other end, too. So they've been great. Naji, he's another newcomer. His toughness, he wants to do every rep.

“We got a lot of guys who want to not come off the floor which is great. But those three are playing well. Hopefully they're picking up the system on both ends. But again, they bring a lot of depth. And then their talent level is high and so we're really excited to have those three.”