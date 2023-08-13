The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts is inducting eleven individuals and one team as part of its 2023 class tonight, and Dirk Nowitzki is one of them. The Dallas Mavericks' legendary power forward battled several legendary players over the course of his career, including fellow inductees Dwyane Wade and Tony Parker among others.

With the hours winding down to the ceremony, fellow inductee Pau Gasol shared an unbelievable two-word reaction to his selection. Nowitzki, Gasol, Wade and Parker's photogenic, Hall-of-Fame ring moment sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy.

On Saturday just hours before the induction, championship winning big man Kevin Love of the Miami Heat shared his viewpoint on Nowitzki's career and accomplishments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove)

Nowitzki's presentation is being done courtesy of Jason Kidd, his teammate with the Mavericks and the current coach of the Mavericks. He smiled for the cameras as he entered the building, as shown in the video below.

Jason Kidd is now in the building to present Dirk Nowitzki in the 2023 Hall of Fame 🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/1oGUmKaecz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks during his time with the team. His 2011 NBA title run with the team is widely considered to be one of the greatest by an individual player in NBA history, during which Nowitzki averaged 26 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, knocking off a super team led by Wade and LeBron James.

“You can very much see the influence. Two legendary players,” one fan said in response to Love's tribute to the Mavericks Hall-of-Famer on Instagram.

“Two of my all time favorite players!” another fan said about the post.