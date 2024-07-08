Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving has a bag full of tricks. But the shenanigans end on the court for Irving, who proved his loyalty to his wife and family when he recently shot down the idea of a “hall pass.”

When asked which celebrity he'd hypothetically use a hall pass for, Irving, who didn't even have an idea about such a concept at first, said that he'd never do such an act.

“I love my wife, Marlene Wilkerson. Shout out to my wife and kids,” Irving can be heard saying before walking away from the scene.

Fans react to Uncle Drew's response to hall pass question

A lot of fans on social media have one common reaction to the odd question posed to Kyrie Irving, and it's that why would someone even dare ask him that?

“Why ask a married man that question? Everyone don’t cheat,” said X (formerly Twitter) user @21_TwoTone_21.

“Kyrie is not the typa n***a you ask this low vibrational shit too 😭😭,” commented @Dubswrld30.

“Kyrie didn't fall for that trap,” shared @BestBallJunkie.

From @Ramon_Pablo23: “Why would you ask that question, like you know Kyrie is built different”

Via @oggjxice: “Asking someone who is also a celebrity that question is lowkey anyone he says he probably knows them😂.”

“what in god's name did you think he would say,” chimed in @artemasyeah.

There was just no way that Irving would come up with an opposite answer to that question, especially with a camera pointed at him. But that is also not to question his loyalty to his wife. He did the right thing there which was to give a clear and straightforward answer. Otherwise, people might have interpreted his response the other way.

Irving and Wilkerson have been in a relationship for years now. They first met each other in 2018 and while not much is known about their life as a couple, it's clear that the two are going strong. They also have two children.

Kyrie Irving's career with the Mavericks

As for his life in the NBA, his loyalty at the moment is with the Mavericks. After tumultuous times with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, Irving has seemingly found a comfortable home with Dallas, which took a chance on him amid controversies back in 2023.

The Mavs acquired Irving via a trade with the Nets along with Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and some picks. Dallas would then miss the 2023 NBA Playoffs but their trust in Irving never wavered. In fact, the Mavs inked him to a three-year extension contract worth $126 million in July 2023.

However, that includes a player option for the 2025-26 season that is worth nearly $44 million, so there is a chance that the 2024-25 NBA campaign would be his last sporting a Dallas jersey.

That's a long time from now. The immediate focus for Irving is helping Dallas get to the top of the league, a mission he and the Mavs nearly accomplished last June but fell short when they lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.

That series left a bad taste in Irving's mouth not only because of the one-sided nature of the result but also due to his letdown performance. He averaged 19.8 points in the Boston series but shot 41.4 percent from the field and just 27.6 percent from behind the arc.