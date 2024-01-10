Kyrie Irving' offered advice to the Mavericks following Tuesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

The Dallas Mavericks lost 120-103 to the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday. The defeat followed an impressive victory over the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves for Dallas. So how can the Mavs rebound following Tuesday's forgettable affair? Kyrie Irving has the answer:

“One thing you will recognize in this league is that a lot of us have short-term memory when it comes to our offensive games and some of our defensive mistakes that we make,” Irving said after the loss. “But we remember every possession.”

Mavericks' difficult loss vs. Grizzlies

Irving and Luka Doncic both performed well, with Kyrie leading the charge for the Mavericks with 33 points and eight rebounds. He added four steals and four assists. Meanwhile, Doncic scored 31 points and recored six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Still, the Mavericks fell short against a Grizzlies team that is now just 14-23. Irving continued by discussing what went wrong versus Memphis on Tuesday.

“I remember the last time I played against Memphis here, I didn’t play too well. I knew that they would be very physical. So, I was doing my best to get off to a good start, but I have to do more to get the collective energy up and maintain a positive mindset even when things aren’t going well on the offensive end. There were some breakdowns offensively that led to our frustration.

“We don’t want to make that a habit where that’s the feeling or emotion we play with. We play well when we’re playing with a good pace and having fun and guys are touching the basketball. We know our brand of basketball and our identity. When we’re not playing it, [it] is a stark difference.”

The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for Dallas. Nevertheless, they are still 3-1 on their current home stand and will receive the opportunity to turn things around Thursday in a game against the New York Knicks.