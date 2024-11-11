The Dallas Mavericks are approaching a highly anticipated regular season matchup with the Golden State Warriors. On Nov. 12, Klay Thompson will make his Warriors homecoming for the first time in a Mavs uniform. Kyrie Irving gave a thought reflection on Thompson's return ahead of the game.

Irving shared his thoughts in a Mavericks media availability on Monday:

“The biggest thing is just the human aspect of emotions. It’s just gonna be haywire, man. You don’t know how to really feel because you’ve been in a routine with another team for a long period of time… you just start reflecting on all those intentional moments where you spent time with people that really want to win, and you guys were all committed to a bigger goal,” Irving said, per Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News.

As a player who has played for three different teams outside of the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving can relate to what Klay Thompson might be feeling in his return to the Bay Area. While Thompson's emotions may be a whirlwind, Irving said the experience should be enjoyable to some extent.

“But outside of that, I think it's just about having fun. Being able to look some of your old fans in the face and tell them thank you, and they thank you in their own way too.” Irving added.

Klay Thompson played 11 seasons with the Warriors and had a historical run alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, winning four NBA championships and making five All-Star appearances. Fans at Chase Center will undoubtedly give him a warm welcome upon his return.

It will not be easy for the Mavericks to get a win over the Dubs, given their impressive start. Golden State possesses an 8-2 record, which ranks them first in the Western Conference standings. The Mavs want to climb out of their 11th-place hole and further rise the rankings.