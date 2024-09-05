Kyrie Irving reacted to one of his most recent poster dunks from the 2023-24 NBA season in a live stream. Irving co-streamed with a couple of other Twitch content creators when they watched a replay of his dunk. Given how the Dallas Mavericks star rarely dunks in a game, his co-streamers couldn't help but wonder how he felt after throwing it down.

Irving acted nonchalant to the idea of him dunking. He told his co-streamers that he has a natural jumping ability, meaning they shouldn't have been surprised. Given this fact, the Mavericks guard said that he can catch the ball from anywhere his teammates throw it. Irving then praised his own dunk after watching the replay of Luka Doncic lobbing it up to him.

“I feel like you can throw it anywhere. I'm gonna get it…. How else should I feel?… Yes, I have bounce… That was a nice dunk.”

Looking back at the time Luka Doncic threw an alley-oop to Kyrie Irving

On March 22, 2024, the Dallas Mavericks went up against the Utah Jazz wherein they had a homecourt advantage. Luka Doncic took charge of that game after nearly putting up a triple-double performance with 34 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. While Doncic was undoubtedly the star of the show that night, his teammate Kyrie Irving had the chance to shine underneath the spotlight as well.

During the third quarter of their matchup, Brice Sensabaugh took a three-pointer from the elbow with 4:41 remaining on the clock. Sensabaugh missed the shot which led to Doncic securing the rebound. Due to the trajectory of the ball upon the missed shot, Doncic got the rebound from nearly beyond the arc, giving them a fastbreak opportunity. Irving immediately recognized the situation and sprinted for the two-on-one situation.

While Irving is typically the player to throw lobs to his teammates, no one was expecting Doncic to throw him a lob. Kyrie, in a rare situation of being on the receiving end of a lob, caught the ball mid-air and threw it down with ease, marking it one of the most hyped-up moments of the night.

Ultimately, the Mavericks came up with a dominant 113-97 victory over the Jazz. Helping Doncic secure the win were Daniel Gafford, Irving, and Derrick Jones Jr. Gafford put up 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, Irving had 16 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. As for Jones Jr., he put up 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists.