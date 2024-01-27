Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic is making history, and sharing a tribute to Wilt Chamberlain while making it.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is having a fantastic year. He's the father of a newborn baby. He's setting trends in hair styling. Now, the Mavericks star is posing for pictures Wilt Chamberlain style after pouring in 73 points in a game, like it was absolutely nothing.

Doncic went wild on the Atlanta Hawks Friday, scoring 73 points in 45 minutes of action. Doncic went 25-for-33 from the field, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists. The Mavericks needed each point, narrowly defeating the Hawks 148-143. Following the game, Doncic took a photo in the locker room of himself holding a white piece of paper with the number 73 on it. This represented the amount of points he scored in the game.

The photo was reminiscent of something that the great Wilt Chamberlain once did, posing for a picture in the locker room. Chamberlain held a white piece of paper in the photo, with the number 100 on it. This was after Chamberlain bulldozed his way to 100 points in a game for the Philadelphia Warriors in March 1962. Chamberlain led the Warriors that night to a 169-147 win over the New York Knicks, and set the NBA single-game scoring record. It was a career-high scoring performance for Chamberlain.

Doncic also set a career high with his performance against the Hawks. He's now the fourth player in NBA history to score 73 or more in a game. The other three are Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and David Thompson.

The Mavericks move to 25-20 with the win over Atlanta. Dallas next plays the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The game tips off at 9:00 Eastern. Fans get a chance to see if Doncic can keep that hot hand going.