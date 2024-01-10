Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving had a lot of love for Ja Morant despite the loss.

The Memphis Grizzlies definitely hit their stride when they faced the Dallas Mavericks. Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart were too much to handle. Despite the loss, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving still had a lot of love to give to other stars in the league. This is why they shared a heartwarming moment with Ja Morant.

Both Mavericks stars were quick to approach the injured Grizzlies guard after the final buzzer sounded. They caught up with one another before heading into the locker rooms. They did this despite a tough loss which was a great show of grace.

Ja Morant will no longer get to play for the rest of the season. But, that did not stop the Grizzlies from heating up and getting their 14th win of the season.

Ja Morant shares a moment with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic after the Grizzlies’ win over the Mavs ❤️pic.twitter.com/SIpLTERpgu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

However, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving still managed to play their hearts out for the Mavericks. Irving had a solid all-around performance to lead his team in scoring and rebounding. He recorded 33 points and grabbed eight boards. Doncic was also doing the same to boost the Mavericks. The superstar got 31 points while dropping six dimes and cleaning the glass six times as well.

All of this may have been good for the star duo but it was not enough for the team. Only Derrick Jones Jr. and Jaden Hardy surpassed double-digit scoring numbers among the other Mavericks players. This led to them crumbling as Desmond Bane got 32 points and Marcus Smart recorded 23 of his own.

There is a lot to be learned from this loss but the moment between these stars surely softens the blow.