Mavericks star Luka Doncic received an important injury update ahead of Dallas' game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The Dallas Mavericks earned a competitive 115-108 victory over the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic both performed especially well in the game, ultimately leading Dallas to the win.

Doncic has been battling an ankle injury, however. Dallas, meanwhile, is looking to win a fourth consecutive game versus the Grizzlies.

Fans will surely be asking the following question ahead of Tuesday's clash: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Grizzlies

Doncic is currently listed as probable with a right ankle injury for Tuesday's game in Dallas, per the NBA injury report. Grant Williams is also listed as a probable, while Dereck Lively, Dante Exum, and Maxi Kleber have all been ruled out.

Luka has been incredible in 2023-24. He's making a legitimate MVP case for himself as the season continues.

The Mavs superstar enters Tuesday averaging 33.7 points per game on 48.7 percent field goal and 38.3 percent three-point shooting. Doncic is also averaging 8.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. Doncic has displayed improvement on the defensive end of the floor while he continues to dominate in all facets of his offensive attack.

The Mavs will head into Tuesday's game with confidence as they battle a 13-23 Grizzlies team. Nevertheless, Dallas understands that they cannot take any opponent for granted. And having Doncic available would certainly increase the Mavericks' chances of emerging victorious.

For now, when it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is uncertain.