The Dallas Mavericks are set to play the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Dallas is beginning to get healthy, as Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II recently returned from injury and they are not on Thursday's injury report. However, Naji Marshall has been ruled out for the game due to an illness, per the NBA injury report. Additionally, Dante Exum remains out as he recovers from right wrist surgery.

Marshall has been dealing with the illness over the past week. The 14-8 Mavs will still enter Thursday's game against the 2-17 Wizards with confidence, but Dallas is hoping Marshall can return soon.

Naji Marshall has played at a high level while on the floor this season.

Marshall, 26, is averaging 11.6 points per game on 54.4 percent field goal shooting. He is also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. Marshall has played in 20 total games during the 2024-25 campaign, starting seven games.

He played in New Orleans with the Pelicans from 2020-21-to 2023-24, but was acquired by the Mavericks this past offseason. Dallas wanted to add depth and they felt that Marshall could help the team take another step forward. Sure enough, Marshall has been a pleasant surprise.

Dallas is fresh off a 121-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Despite trailing in the fourth quarter, the Mavs were able to complete the come-from-behind win.

Meanwhile, the Wizards were most recently defeated 118-87 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. It has been a difficult season for Washington to say the least.

With all of that being said, the Mavericks cannot afford to overlook the Wizards. Washington would love to pull off the shocking upset in front of their home fans. Dallas needs to begin the game with energy and take control early in the contest.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM EST in Washington as the Mavericks look to defeat the Wizards on the road.