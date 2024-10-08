DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks' preseason opener is on Monday night. Four of the Mavs' five starters are not playing in the game, however, with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and PJ Washington being ruled out. Thompson and Irving are healthy and just resting, while Doncic is battling a calf injury and Washington is dealing with a hip concern. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided an encouraging Washington update before Monday's game, however.

“There's no concern,” Kidd said of Washington's injury. “Hopefully he's back soon.”

Kidd's update was brief but promising. With the Mavs in the preseason, there is no reason to risk a long-term issue by rushing a player into action. The Mavs are being cautious, but it appears that there is no reason to worry about Washington, who is officially dealing with “left hip tightness” according to the injury report.

It has not yet been revealed when Washington and Doncic will make their preseason debuts. Meanwhile, Kidd hinted that Irving and Thompson may play on Thursday.

The Mavericks have injury concerns to monitor. Fortunately, Washington should be alright barring any setbacks.

PJ Washington looking for big 2024-25 season with Mavericks

Washington was warming up before Monday's preseason opener. Although he did not play, Washington looked ready to go.

The 26-year-old is expected to start alongside Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and either Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford. Washington was traded to the Mavs from the Charlotte Hornets before the 2023-24 trade deadline and immediately made a crucial impact on the team.

Washington ended up helping the Mavs reach the NBA Finals. He enjoyed some clutch moments in the postseason and emerged as a pivotal player for the team. That will not change during the 2024-25 campaign.

Washington averaged 12.9 points per game between the Hornets and Mavericks last season. He may be able to take a step forward as a three-point shooter with Thompson now on the roster. Defenses will need to focus on containing Thompson from beyond the arc, which may lead to more open looks for Washington.

At the moment, Washington is focused on getting healthy. He could return soon, though. The 2024-25 season has the potential to be a memorable campaign for PJ Washington.