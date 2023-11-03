The NBA In-Season Tournament is upon us! Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The first set of 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament games is upon us with the Dallas Mavericks putting their undefeated record on the line against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Mavericks are the only team in the Western Conference without a loss. What better way to test the legitimacy of their season so far than an In-Season Tournament game versus the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets? Dallas kept its streak going despite Luka Doncic's off-night, where he shot just 5-of-16 from the field for 18 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. Grant Williams led all Mavs scorers with 25 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 points off the bench. Both Williams and Hardaway drained seven three-pointers each in the win.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets just suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-89. The defending champs can just chuck Wednesday's loss as an off-night as they shot just 39.6 percent from the field, including 6-of-33 from long distance. Nikola Jokic was the lone bright spot for Denver as he tallied 25 points and 10 rebounds. However, he did shoot just 11-of-23 from the field and committed five turnovers. Jamal Murray was also the only other Nugget in double-figures with 14 points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Nuggets Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +6.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Local TV: Bally Sports

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

FanDuel projects the Mavericks to finally get on the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets. But with Luka Doncic and their new-look supporting cast, Dallas has the firepower to keep its streak going and win its first assignment of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Doncic is playing at an MVP level with averages of 33.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists. He is also shooting 51.1 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. Kyrie Irving is struggling out of the gates with just 19.5 points per game. In fact, he is the third-leading scorer for the Mavs so far this season behind Tim Hardaway Jr., who is tallying 20.5 points per game in four games off the bench.

Dallas' supporting cast has also been stellar so far to begin the campaign. Grant Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. have both been solid offseason signees. Rookie Dereck Lively II didn't take long to impress head coach Jason Kidd and immediately earned a starting role after his first NBA game. Lively could have a rude awakening on Friday, however, as he goes up against the two-time MVP in Nikola Jokic.

The Mavs boast the second-best offensive rating in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics. They're also the No. 1 team in three-point makes per game so far this season.

The Mavs are getting star Kyrie Irving back tonight. Stretch big man Maxi Kleber is questionable with a right small toe dislocation.

The Mavericks have gone 3-1 against the spread, as well on the over/under this season.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

As expected, the Nuggets enter Friday's tilt as favorites to snap Dallas' four-game winning streak to start the season. Like Doncic, Nikola Jokic is also playing at an MVP level. The Serbian superstar is averaging 26.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in four games and is shooting over 60 percent from the field.

Jamal Murray, meanwhile, is also off to a productive and efficient start to his seventh NBA season. The Kitchener, Ontario native is averaging 18.8 points and a career-best 7.8 assists while shooting also a career-high 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.

With the departure of Bruce Brown in free agency, the Nuggets are looking to their young players to step into larger roles this season. So far, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Zeke Nnaji have all answered the call.

The Nuggets hung their hat on the offensive end to win the NBA championship last season. But defense has been their stronger suit so far to begin the campaign. They rank 4th in defensive rating and 5th in opponents' field goal percentage. They are also the No. 3 team in defending the three, as they've forced their opponents to shoot just 29.6 percent from long range so far.

Nikola Jokic (lower back pain), Jamal Murray (right quad), and Christian Braun (right shin strain) all popped up as probable on the injury report, but they should be good to go.

Denver has gone 2-3 against the spread and 0-5 on the over/under so far this season.

Final Mavericks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Take the Nuggets for this one to deal Dallas its first loss of the season. Look for them to bounce back after a poor showing against the Timberwolves a couple of days ago. Nikola Jokic should have his way inside against a rookie in Dereck Lively II. Denver's defense has also been top-notch to begin the season with the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, and sophomore forward Peyton Watson wreaking havoc on that end of the floor. Luka Doncic and Irving should still have their way, but expect Denver to make life tough on them on Friday.

Take the over, as well. These are two of the most elite offenses in the NBA, so expect a high-scoring affair for the main event of Day 1 of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Final Mavericks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-110), Over 228.5 (-108)