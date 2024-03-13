The Dallas Mavericks are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Mavericks are playing well, and they are coming off a tough game against the Golden State Warriors. They have split the series with the two games with the Thunder, as well. In those two games, Luka Doncic is averaging 34.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 13.5 assists per game. Kyrie Irving dropped 25 points in his one game played while Dereck Lively had a double-double in his one game. As a team, the Mavericks are scoring 133.0 points per game against the Thunder.
The Thunder are 45-20 this season, and they have won three of their last four. However, they are coming off a loss against the Indiana Pacers. Against the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.0 points, and 7.0 assists against the Mavericks. Chet Holmgren is only scoring 12.0 points per game, but he is grabbing 11.5 rebounds. As a team, the Thunder are scoring 118.5 points per game against the Mavericks. Jalen Williams did not play against Indiana, but he is questionable against the Mavericks.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Mavericks-Thunder Odds
Dallas Mavericks: +7 (-106)
Moneyline: +245
Oklahoma City Thunder: -7 (-114)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 242.5 (-110)
Under: 242.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks have Luka Doncic, and that is enough for them to cover the spread. Doncic is having an MVP-type run at the moment, and he should be able to continue that. This is especially true when considering how he has played against the Thunder this season already. He has led the Mavericks to score a bunch of points, and that is how they will win this game. If the Mavericks can have a good game offensively, they will cover the spread.
Dallas has kept SGA in check in the two games played. This is very important when playing the Thunder. He is the most important player on their team, and the Mavericks have to shut them down again. The Thunder are 6-6 when SGA scores 25 points or less this season. He has scored 25 or less in both the games. He has had one of his only games with less than 20 points against the Mavericks. If the Mavericks can keep him in check, they will cover the spread.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder need to score in this game to win. SGA is important, but Holmgren is a solid supporting cast. As a team, the Thunder are scoring 118.5 points per game, which is a couple points below their season average. On the season, they score the third-most points per game. They are able to score at a high rate, and that is exactly the type of game they need to play.
When the Thunder score at least 120 points this season, they are 31-5. 120 points is what they will need to score in order to win this game. With Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Williams, the Thunder should be able to put up that number. In fact, they scored 126 points against the Mavericks in their win against them. As long as they score, they will win this game.
Final Mavericks-Thunder Prediction & Pick
I have a feeling this spread is too high. The Mavericks are coming off a game, but I like them to cover the spread and keep this game close.
Final Mavericks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +7 (-106)