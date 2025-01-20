ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA with this next cross-conference meeting on the early slate. The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (10-28) in the first head-to-head matchup between the two sides. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently seventh in the Western Conference and most recently beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98 at home. The win broke a three-game losing skid, but the Mavericks are still just 3-7 over their last 10 games. They'll look for a needed win as the road betting favorites.

The Charlotte Hornets are thirteenth in the East, most recently beating the Chicago Bulls 125-123. They recently dug themselves out of a 10-game losing streak and have won three of their last four games. They'll be live home underdogs looking to cover the spread and find an upset once again.

Here are the Mavericks-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Hornets Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Charlotte Hornets: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks will continue to be without Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, and Dwight Powell ahead of this early game with Dereck Lively still listed as ‘questionable.' Nevertheless, they have the luxury of starting Kyrie Irving in the point guard spot and expanding his minutes as a scorer. Averaging 23.9 PPG this year, Irving has averaged 26.8 PPG, 5.8 APG, and 5.0 RPG when Doncic has been absent. PJ Washington has also greatly improved his play and is averaging 13.1 PPG.

The Mavericks are 2-1 in their last three meetings against Charlotte, but it'll be their first time seeing them this season. The Mavericks are 10-11 on the road this season, but they have a ton of momentum following a big win over Oklahoma City. Look for Klay Thompson to get some solid looks from three as the Hornets have had issues containing sharpshooters this season. They've gone 14-7 when listed as the betting favorites this season so they're certainly in winning position here.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have been down for most of the season, but they're seeing a small bright spot over the last four games and will look for their third-straight victory in this one. Four of their five starters totaled at least 15 points in a collective team effort that saw them hold the Bulls off in the final quarter. This team certainly has potential to win games when they're all clicking, but it'll be a matter of finding some consistency and remaining healthy through the entire season.

LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller are the main contributors to the scoring and when they'll all sharing the floor, the Hornets look like a formidable opponent with their athleticism and range. However, their production off the bench takes a significant drop and they may need to rotate some starting players into the mix. Brandon Miller has been ruled ‘out' ahead of this one, so they'll definitely need Josh Green to produce from the forward spot in relief.

Final Mavericks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting first meeting between these two teams, but neither squad is necessarily at 100% coming into this one. Luka Doncic and Brandon Miller will be the key inactives for both sides as the Mavericks own a 14-7 record when listed as the betting favorites. They're just 20-21 ATS on the season, however, and have gone 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games.

The Hornets, on the other hand, have a positive 20-17 ATS record on the season and have gone 10-9 ATS in their home games. They've also covered the spread in four of their last five games, so they're in favorable position to do so again at home. It'll take another collective effort from their starters, but the absence of Brandon Miller and his 21 PPG could hurt this team down the stretch.

The Dallas Mavericks have an even record of 10-10 without Luka Doncic this season, but they have Kyrie Irving manning the offense and playing at an All-Star level. The Dallas Mavericks should do enough to win this game as I don't expect Charlotte to keep up without Miller on the floor.

Final Mavericks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -5 (-110)