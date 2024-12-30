ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Mavericks head to northern California to take on the Sacramento Kings Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Mavericks-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Kings Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Sacramento Kings: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks-Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks have lost Luka Doncic to an injury for a significant amount of time. This leaves a bulk of the scoring up to Kyrie Irving. Irving averages 24.6 points per game this season, and 5.0 assists. Without Doncic on the court, Irving averages 26.8 points per game, and 5.8 assists. Doncic got hurt on Christmas day, and Irving has put up 39, 20, and 46 points in those three games. He picks up the slack when Doncic is out, and the Mavericks need him to continue that Monday night.

Dallas has been able to keep opponents to 111.5 points per game this season. Doncic being out does not do much to hurt the defense, so you can expect that part of their game to remain consistent. The Mavericks have been able to keep opposing teams under 115 points 17 times this season. They are 13-4 in those games. The Kings are 4-12 this season when they are held under 115 points. If the Mavericks can keep Sacramento under that point total Monday night, they will have a great chance to win the game.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings fired Mike Brown recently, so there are some changes being made in Sacramento. This was amidst a six-game losing streak, so they were clearly getting impatient. With those changes, the Kings have to find a way to play a little bit better defensively. The good news is the Mavericks score a little bit less without Luka Doncic on the floor. In fact, Dallas scored under 100 points on Christmas when Doncic got hurt, and under 100 points again the next game. If the Kings can lock up Kyrie Irving, then they will have a great chance to win with Doncic being out.

Sacramento is as healthy as they are going to get heading into Monday. Domantas Sabonis is the team leader, but De'Aaron Fox, and DeMar DeRozan are both star players, as well. This big three should be playing much better than they are, especially lately. During their losing streak, Fox has been the best scorer on the team. However, DeRozan is scoring under 15.0 points per game. That is unlike him., and the Kings need him to play better. If DeRozan can have a good game, the Kings will be able to win.

Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick

This is another game for the Mavericks without Luka Doncic. However, the Mavericks are 7-3 when Doncic does not play, so they get role players to pick up the slack. I do think it will be a close game, though. It is tough to say whether the Mavericks will keep playing well without Doncic. However, with the way the Kings are playing at the moment, I can not trust them to win. I am going to take the Mavericks to cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +3.5 (-108)