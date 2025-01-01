ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will start their 2025s with a bang as they meet for third place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are 20-13 and sitting in fourth in the Western Conference, while the Rockets are just ahead of them in third with a 21-11 mark. The Mavericks have gotten the better of the Rockets over their past ten meetings, winning seven. However, the Rockets won the first meeting this season on Halloween, winning 108-102 as 6.5-point underdogs. No one expected the Rockets to be this good this year, but they are in the thick of the playoff race with the conference's best. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Rockets prediction and pick.

Here are the Mavericks-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Rockets Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +175

Houston Rockets: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up in Luka Doncic's absence in the last game, scoring 30 points despite averaging 9.3. The Mavericks lost two consecutive games, but Kyrie Irving didn't play in their last game, which makes it nearly impossible for Dallas to win a game when both of their stars are out of the lineup.

The Mavericks aren't the only team with a big-time player out of the lineup. The Rockets won't have Amen Thompson available to them for this game, as he was given a two-game suspension for his role in an on-court fight against the Miami Heat. Tari Eason is also injured, and both players being out will cut into the Rockets' 12th-ranked offense.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets are winning games this year thanks to an improved offense because their defense was just as good last season. Houston's defense is near the top of the ranks in most categories, ranking third with 106.6 points allowed per game. They also hold their opponents to a field-goal percentage of 43.7, which is second in the league. Their defense has been helping them cover plenty of spreads on top of their good overall record, as they are 19-13 against the spread. As we previously mentioned, it makes sense for them to be that good against the spread, but not many expect them to be this good this quickly. The oddsmakers are starting to figure it out, though, as shown by them being 4-6 against the spread over their last ten.

The absence of Luka Doncic will have adverse effects on the Mavericks. Dallas played the Portland Trail Blazers and was led by the unbelievable play of Kyrie Irving, but still lost by four points. If Dallas failed to beat Portland with that kind of performance, their chances of beating Houston aren't great.

Final Mavericks-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks have a winning record with Doncic out of the lineup this season, but it has been starting to catch up with them over the past two games. Their offense lacks a punch when he isn't on the court, and it won't be easy to find much when playing against the Rockets' stellar defense. Take the Rockets to continue the Mavericks' losing woes and to cover this game after the Mavericks looked subpar against lesser competition.

Final Mavericks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: