The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Thunder and Mavericks renew their heated rivalry Thursday night in Oklahoma City, with OKC seeking revenge after Dallas' recent home upset. The Thunder enter atop of the Western Conference standings, while the Mavericks are still finding their footing sitting at 7th in the conference. Without Luka Doncic, Dallas stunned the Thunder 106-98 in their last meeting, exploiting OKC's injury-depleted frontcourt. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging 31.5 points, will look to reassert dominance after missing the previous matchup. Expect intense physicality and playoff-like tensions in this rapidly developing Western Conference rivalry.

Here are the Mavericks-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Thunder Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +540

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -770

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in their upcoming clash on Thursday, at the Paycom Center. Despite the Thunder's impressive record, the Mavericks have shown they can compete with the best after coming away with a dominant victory over OKC in their last matchup. Dallas has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, even without their superstar Luka Doncic, as evidenced by their 106-98 win in their last encounter with the Thunder. The Mavericks' ability to exploit OKC's weaknesses, particularly in the frontcourt, could be a key factor in this matchup. Additionally, Dallas has been more efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 37.4% compared to OKC's 34.7%, which could prove crucial in a tight contest.

The Mavericks' recent form suggests they're hitting their stride at the right time. This experience in high-pressure situations could give them an edge against the Thunder, who may be feeling the weight of expectations given their stellar record. Furthermore, Dallas has shown they can perform on the road, with a balanced offensive attack that averages 115.4 points per game. If the Mavericks can maintain their shooting efficiency and capitalize on their rebounding advantage, they stand a strong chance of securing a statement win against one of the Western Conference's top teams.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are primed to dominate the Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming clash on Thursday, at the Paycom Center. With a stellar record and a commanding lead in the Western Conference, the Thunder have established themselves as the team to beat. Their recent 134-114 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers showcased their dominance, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 40 points in just three quarters. This level of offensive firepower, combined with their suffocating defense that forced multiple 24-second violations in their last game, makes the Thunder a formidable opponent for any team in the league.

While the Mavericks managed to upset the Thunder in their last meeting, OKC has since regained its footing and has been on a tear in recent games especially on their home court. The Thunder's ability to play without key players, as demonstrated in their win against Cleveland without center Isaiah Hartenstein, speaks to their depth and adaptability. Furthermore, the Thunder's commitment to playing a full 48 minutes, regardless of the scoreboard, showcases their focus and determination. With Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge as an MVP favorite and the team's improved perimeter shooting, which could be a deciding factor in their playoff run, the Thunder are well-positioned to avenge their previous loss to Dallas and continue their dominant march through the Western Conference.

Final Mavericks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder look primed to exact revenge against the Dallas Mavericks in Thursday night's anticipated Western Conference showdown. Despite losing their previous encounter 106-98, the Thunder enter this game with significant momentum, boasting an impressive 35-7 record and a dominant home record at the Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the primary catalyst for OKC, averaging a stellar 31.5 points per game with an exceptional 53.2% field goal percentage. The Mavericks will be challenged without Luka Doncic, who remains out with a calf injury. Kyrie Irving will shoulder the offensive load for Dallas, averaging 23.9 points per game, but he'll face a tough defensive assignment against the Thunder's relentless home-court energy.

The head-to-head history favors OKC, who have won 91 of their 177 all-time matchups against Dallas. This season, the Thunder hold a 1-2 record against the Mavericks, providing additional motivation for a decisive victory. With their superior home record, offensive firepower, and recent form the Thunder are poised to dominate and send a clear message in this pivotal Western Conference clash as they cover the spread at home Thursday night.

Final Mavericks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -13 (-110), Over 219.5 (-110)