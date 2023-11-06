Dallas Mavericks All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will play against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

The biggest surprise of the 2023-24 season from a standings perspective has to be the Dallas Mavericks and their 5-1 record after the first two weeks of play. Luka Doncic is looking like a man on a mission to win his first MVP award and he has been the sole reason why the Mavs find themselves at the top of the Western Conference standings early on in the year.

Right alongside Luka, Kyrie Irving has been the perfect No. 2 scoring option for this team. On Monday night, Dallas will be on the road to take on the Orlando Magic, who have also been red-hot to begin the new season. However, there was some concern for the Mavs' two stars entering this showdown.

Based on the Mavericks' official injury report from Monday afternoon, Doncic was listed as questionable to play with left quadriceps soreness and Irving was listed as questionable to play due to a left foot sprain. It is worth noting that Irving already missed two games this season due to this foot sprain and he recently returned to the starting lineup with no limitations or minute restrictions.

Ahead of pre-game warmups, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd told reporters that both Doncic and Irving will be available for Monday night's game against the Magic, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

Doncic has been sensational so far this season, averaging 32.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Averaging a near triple-double, Luka has yet to miss a game and is amongst the league leaders in scoring.

Whereas Doncic has been the driving force for the Mavs, Irving has struggled offensively this season by his standards, averaging just 19.8 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 21.7 percent from three-point range. He has played in only four games, so Irving's numbers should be taken with a grain of salt.

Doncic and Irving being available is certainly good news for the Mavericks, as these two have accounted for close to 37 percent of the team's total scoring output on the year. Dallas faces a tough task even with their two stars available, as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have led the Magic to a 4-2 record thus far. The Magic are also undefeated in their home arena this season.

Following their matchup against Orlando, the Mavericks will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.