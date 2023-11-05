Kyrie Irving received an injury update before the Dallas Mavericks' Sunday game against the Charlotte Hornets

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks will battle the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Dallas is looking to bounce back from their Friday loss against the Denver Nuggets. Irving has been dealing with an injury concern and received a big update on Saturday prior to Sunday's game.

Irving is reportedly being listed as probable for Sunday's contest, per CBS Sports. The Mavs guard is dealing with a foot sprain but the injury does not appear to be serious. This will still be something to monitor prior to the Mavs-Hornets clash.

As things stand right now though, Irving should be ready to go barring a setback.

Kyrie Irving's 2023-24 season

Luka Doncic has led the charge for Dallas. He is performing at an elite level and projects to be a legitimate MVP candidate. Irving, meanwhile, has endured his share of ups and downs to open the new season.

He is averaging 20.3 points per game on 44.6 percent field goal and 17.6 percent three-point shooting. The lack of efficiency from deep is concerning but Irving is dishing out 6.3 assists per contest.

The Mavs have played well overall. They will head into their game against Charlotte sporting a 4-1 record. Their only defeat came against the ultra-talented and reigning champion Nuggets. Aside from that game, Dallas has seen the results they want up to this point.

The Mavs will need Kyrie Irving to start performing at a more consistent level as the season continues on if they want to make a realistic run in the Western Conference. Fortunately for Dallas, Irving is a superstar without question and he should be able to get back on track sooner rather than later.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kyrie Irving's injury status ahead of Sunday's game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.