The Dallas Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, one first-round pick, and two seconds for former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday, a move that sent shock waves across the NBA landscape. Now, the Mavericks own arguably one of the most lethal scoring backcourts in league history with Doncic and Irving, and, at least on paper, they project to be in the race to come out of the Western Conference this spring.

But Mavericks fans have even more good news to be excited about besides trading for a superstar talent, and it’s an encouraging injury update regarding big man Christian Wood, as he will be available to play against the Jazz on Monday night. And Wood recently denied the idea that he wants the Mavericks to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, per a tweet from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon:

Christian Wood is well aware that Mavs are discussing potential trades involving him. He says he's trying to stay off social media and talk to Jason Kidd and GM Nico Harrison as much as possible. What is he hearing from them? "Uh, nothing," Wood said. "I hope I’m not traded." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 6, 2023

Wood, 27, is in his seventh year in the NBA and first as a member of the Mavericks franchise. He’s averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks across 42 appearances this season (17 starts).

Though not known as a rim protector by any means, Wood is blocking shots with impressive regularity thus far, at least by his standards — his current 1.3 blocks per game average is the highest of his career.

So long as Wood can stay healthy, he should be in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year award come April. After all, he’s averaging 17.0 points per contest when coming off the bench in 2022-23, the fourth-highest average in the league among all players who’ve come off the bench at least ten times.