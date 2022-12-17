By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Luka Doncic is capable of a great many things. Doncic is able to function as the heliocentric foundation of the Dallas Mavericks’ offense, capable of dazzling the crowd with his vast bag of scoring tricks all the while feeding his teammates, including Christian Wood, some easy, open looks. Entering the league, however, there were concerns regarding his athleticism, particularly his lack of burst and athleticism.

But during the Mavs’ Friday night clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic put all those questions to bed, maybe even for good. Doncic drove into the paint with only one thing in mind: to drop a hammer on the Blazers’ heads. And that’s exactly what he did. Doncic threw down an emphatic poster dunk over Drew Eubanks, prompting the Slovenian superstar to joke around and say that he has the “best bounce” in the team.

But Christian Wood says not so fast.

After the game, Wood spilled on his interactions with Luka Doncic after his monster jam, with the 6’10 big man bringing out his deadpan humor in the process.

“We’ve been having a conversation, he thinks he has more bounce than me. I told him, ‘not a chance in hell’,” Wood said before bursting out into fervorous laughter, per Callie Caplan.

Christian Wood’s reaction to the latest big Luka Doncic dunk: “We’ve been having a conversation — he thinks he has more bounce than me. I told him not a chance in hell.” pic.twitter.com/MLQ1tc21Ej — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 17, 2022

There’s just one way to settle this. The Mavs need to organize a dunk contest between Luka Doncic and Christian Wood. They should then upload it to their YouTube account. That would draw some views, that’s for sure.

At the end of the day, there will be plenty of these good vibes around the Mavs locker room. After all, they just blew out the Blazers, 130-110, with Wood scoring 32 points to almost match Doncic’s tally of 33. They will hope to carry over this positive play when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.