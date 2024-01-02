Is Pascal Siakam headed to Dallas?

After the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby to end 2023, all eyes are now on Pascal Siakam as the next man to be traded. Siakam has already been linked to several teams who are interested in acquiring the All-Star forward. In the latest odds brought by BetOnline, the Dallas Mavericks emerged as the betting favorite to land Siakam from the Raptors to pair with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. BetOnline has the Mavs at +200 to become Siakam's next team, should Toronto trade him prior to the February 8 deadline. The

Memphis Grizzlies have the second-best odds to land Spicy P at +300. The Atlanta Hawks, who have been trying to acquire Siakam from the Raptors since the offseason, and the Indiana Pacers are at No. 3 at +500. The Sacramento Kings and the Philadelphia 76ers round out the top six teams with the highest odds to land Siakam.

Following the OG Anunoby trade, Sportsnet's Michael Grange floated three teams who likely pursue the All-NBA forward — the Mavericks, Hawks, and Pacers.

Landing Siakam could further elevate Dallas into the upper echelon of the Western Conference. Currently at 7th in the West standings with a 19-15 record, the Mavericks find themselves as major buyers at the trade deadline.

Luka Doncic is in the midst of an MVP-worthy campaign with averages of 33.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists on 48.4 percent field goal shooting. Kyrie Irving, although he has missed a handful of games, is proving to be the perfect co-star to Luka's magic.

But as constructed, the Mavs are stil a piece away from becoming real contenders in the West. Is Pascal Siakam the answer they need to get over the top?