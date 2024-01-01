Will this deal be enough to land Pascal Siakam in Dallas?

After the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby in a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks, all eyes are now on Pascal Siakam. Signs point towards Toronto also moving on from the All-NBA forward to rebuild around Scottie Barnes. Several teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, are reportedly interested in acquiring Siakam from the Raptors.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet floated around the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers along with the Mavericks as teams who will likely pursue the Cameroonian. He also added that more suitors will likely follow as the trade deadline gets closer.

Luka Doncic is playing the best basketball of his career this 2023-24 NBA season. He also has a terrific co-star in Kyrie Irving and a solid supporting cast that should help Dallas compete with the league's best.

However, the Mavs' current makeup may not be enough to get them to the mountaintop. Adding the two-time All-Star to the Doncic and Irving pairing would help elevate Dallas into the upper echelon of a stacked Western Conference.

The Mavs, however, will have a ton of competition in the upcoming sweepstakes for Siakam. The question is, will Dallas' best offer be enough to topple other packages that will come Toronto's way? With that said, here is the perfect Pascal Siakam trade the Mavs must offer the Raptors.

Perfect Pascal Siakam trade Mavericks must offer Raptors

Dallas Mavericks receive: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Jaden Hardy, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 pick swap

This deal is going to cost the Mavericks a ton. But if they want to outbid the rest of the competition, they must be willing to sacrifice both present and future assets to bring in a legitimate star to pair with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Dallas will need to account for Siakam's impending free agency if it intends to go after the 29-year-old, who will become a free agent this summer. Unless they ensure that Siakam is sticking around for the long haul, the Mavs should exercise caution and not give up too much for a potential rental.

Why Pascal Siakam makes sense for the Mavericks

Nonetheless, granted that he signs a long-term extension, Siakam should send Dallas into title contention immediately. He is one of the most versatile two-way forwards in the NBA.

Offensively, he can create his own shot, score in the post, and though not very efficient, is capable of knocking down the occasional three-pointer. Likewise, Siakam is also an adept playmaker who can create shots for his teammates. He has averaged at least five assists per game over the last three seasons.

Defensively, Siakam is capable of guarding multiple positions. He can switch out to smaller guards on the perimeter, while his length allows him to defend in the post as well. Moreover, Siakam is also one of the best help defenders in the NBA. He would thrive playing safety alongside Dereck Lively II.

Siakam would most likely become the third scoring option on this team behind Doncic and Irving. While it may seem like a downgrade from being the main man in Toronto, he'd likely provide more value in a high support role, much like he did for the Raptors during their 2019 NBA championship run.

What the Mavericks are giving up in this deal

The question is, will this deal from the Mavericks be enough to outbid the other teams looking to acquire Pascal Siakam from the Raptors?

The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers have a l0t more draft picks at their disposal. After failing to net more draft capital in the Anunoby deal, Masai Ujiri could prefer trade packages with more future assets.

Nonetheless, the Mavs can still offer their 2027 first-round pick along with a pair of intriguing young talents in sophomore guard Jaden Hardy and rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Hardy has shown some flashes here and there, but hasn't really broken out in his second season in the NBA. Apart from Doncic and Irving, the Mavs are loaded with other guards who ahead of him in Jason Kidd's rotation such as Dante Exum, Seth Curry, and Josh Green. Prosper, meanwhile, also isn't seeing much playing time because of Dallas' depth in the front court.

The Mavs could regret doing this deal in case Hardy and Prosper turn out to be really good. However, they won't really get many opportunities to shine with Dallas ready to compete for a title now with Doncic.

Losing Tim Hardaway Jr. would also hurt since he is a huge part of their success and is having a terrific season so far. Hardaway is the Mavericks' third-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game and is their main spark plug off the bench.

Holmes, meanwhile, would be just a salary filler.

Why the Raptors should consider this deal from the Mavericks

As for the Raptors, they should be intrigued to get a pair of 21-year-olds who fits their timeline better. Hardy and Prosper could be solid projects as they fully tear down their roster and rebuild around Scottie Barnes.

Hardaway, meanwhile, is on a team-friendly deal that expires in the 2025 offseason. He is earning $17.9 million this season and will make $16.2 million next year. The Raptors could still flip him for some more assets to teams looking for an offensive spark.

Holmes is likely the only negative asset in this trade and Toronto could net get a second rounder or two to take in his contract, which contains a $12.8 million player option for next season. Nonetheless, absorbing his deal shouldn't hurt the Raptors as much since they're rebuilding.