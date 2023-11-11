Luka Doncic and the Mavs destroyed the Clippers in their in-season tournament match, and Dallas fans were quick to troll LA fans

The Dallas Mavericks are in one of the toughest in-season tournament groups in the league, but if their performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night is anything to go off of, they should be regarded as a serious contender to win their group. The Mavs destroyed the Clippers 144-126 thanks to a 44-point outing from Luka Doncic, and it didn't take long for Dallas fans to begin trolling LA fans on social media.

After the Clippers won the first quarter of this game 33-30, the Mavs responded by absolutely murdering the Clips in the second quarter, winning the frame by a score of 47-18, effectively ending the game with a whole half of action still left to go. Doncic unsurprisingly led the way for Dallas (44 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 17-21 FGM), leading to some hilarious trolling from Mavs fans on social media.

Luka Doncic whenever he plays the Los Angeles Clippers is the greatest player I've ever seen — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) November 11, 2023

Luka Doncic owns the clippers holy shit pic.twitter.com/8fnT2LRb6X — cam (@cam02872292) November 11, 2023

Luka Doncic absolutely owns the Los Angeles Clippers. — Ben Sigwart (@sig_50) November 11, 2023

Luka Doncic when he plays the clippers pic.twitter.com/u1hnZChNI0 — ✭ Jazz ✭ (@jazzlynn626) November 11, 2023

Doncic has a history of playing well against the Clippers, and even hot starts from Kawhi Leonard and James Harden weren't enough to cool him down in this one. Doncic was getting whatever looks he wanted, and hitting them with ease. It's scary to imagine how many points he could have put up if this game was close and he played more than 32 minutes.

This continues a strong start to the season for the Mavericks, who are now 7-2 and find themselves in second place in the Western Conference standings behind the Denver Nuggets. And in the in-season tournament, the Mavs proved that they cannot be taken lightly, as they are going to be a serious contender to make it out of the group stage of the contest.