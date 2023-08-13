Steve Nash was asked about new Hall of Famer and his former teammate, Dirk Nowitzki. Nash dropped a truth bomb on Nowitzki that Dallas fans will love, per NBA on Twitter.

“I'm excited,” Nash said of Nowitzki's Hall of Fame induction. “It's a culmination of an incredible journey. Kid from the middle of Germany came into the league when it was more pound it, pound it in the post. He's more of a stretch four, stretch five. Just persevered, just persevered. I got to see him do it, we did it together for many years, pushing each other. His mental toughness and love for the game are unparalleled. Incredible career and I'm so happy to be here to help him go in.”

Dirk Nowitzki enjoyed a spectacular career and it certainly isn't surprising to see him enter the Hall of Fame. Dirk spent his entire career in Dallas, playing from 1998-2019. A 14-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team member, and of course, a 2011 NBA Finals champion and '11 NBA Finals MVP, Dirk is more than deserving of this honor.

Nash played for the Mavs from 1998-2004. He got to witness Nowitzki's greatness up close and watched the Dallas legend transform the game. As Nash mentioned, the NBA often relied on big men who would “pound it in the post” prior to Nowitzki. Dirk, however, could shoot from deep and make plays for his team.

As fans certainly know, stretch fours and fives aren't uncommon in today's NBA. Dirk was one of the first great stretch big men. And now he's joining NBA legends in the Hall of Fame.