Mavs' Luka Doncic witnessed Dirk Nowitzki teach his coach, Jason Kidd, a tough lesson on the pickleball court in the celebrity pro-am

Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd will always be bonded by winning an improbable NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. But those warm memories do not exist on the unforgiving pickleball court. The two Hall of Famers battled in the celebrity pro-am, as current Mavs superstar Luka Doncic watched from above at the Brookhaven Country Club.

Unfortunately, he saw his head coach get outclassed by the powerful German. Nowitzki and his partner, recently-retired American tennis player John Isner, defeated the team of Kidd and No. 1 ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler (7-4), via ClutchPoints.

This is not the 2011 NBA Finals MVP's first foray into pickleball, a sport that is rapidly growing and captivating people all around the country. Nowitzki has flashed his skills in the past and could not resist the opportunity to do so again in this celebrity event. The Mavericks triumvirate were not alone in representing the area. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current broadcaster Tony Romo audibly enjoyed himself while calling the action.

Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki took down Jason Kidd in a celebrity pickleball match with Luka Doncic in attendance 🙌 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/PdbNMILOGA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 8, 2023

The Pro-Am Celebrity Showdown added even more exposure to pickleball and the Mavs- who are enjoying a torrid 6-1 start to the NBA season. Luka Doncic is averaging 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in what could be the beginning of an eventual MVP campaign.

Admittedly, the schedule has not been terribly challenging, with the Mavericks yet to beat a legitimate championship contender. But they will have many opportunities to prove their record is no fluke. In the meantime, Dallas should be respected for the big adjustments it is making thus far in 2023.

Perhaps Dirk Nowitzki left Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic with a little extra inspiration after his impressive display. The Mavs will look to put on a show of their own when the Toronto Raptors arrive at the American Airlines Center for Wednesday's matchup.