There has been a lot of talk about Kyrie Irving’s real motivation behind his shocking trade demand from the Brooklyn Nets. For most folks, it came out of nowhere as Kyrie looked like he was as happy as he could be with the Nets at this point in time. Well, that just wasn’t the case and Irving himself has decided to break his silence with regard to all the hate he received while he was in Brooklyn.

According to Kyrie, he had just had enough of all the negativity. Irving admitted that he resented the way he was treated while he was with the Nets, particularly when it came to how he was always portrayed as the villain:

“I just know I want to be in a place where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated or just dealt with in a way that doesn’t make me feel respected,” Kyrie said. “There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected. And my talent — I work extremely hard (in) what I do. No one ever talks about my work ethic. Everyone talks about what I’m doing off the floor. I just wanna change that narrative (and) write my own story.”

It seems that Irving is also taking a jab at the media here and how we tend to always focus on the negative aspects of his career. As he said, there’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players in the game today, and he does not appreciate the fact that we always seem to look the other way.

The eight-time All-Star made it abundantly clear, however, that he has nothing against the Nets organization. When asked to be more specific as to why he felt disrespected in Brooklyn, Kyrie decided to take a high-road approach:

“I think that’s (for) another day where I can really go into detail about it,” he said. “I’m not the person to really speak on names and go to someone behind their back and try to leak stuff to the media — that’s never been me. … I just know I need healthy boundaries, especially in this entertainment business. There’s a lot of disrespect that goes on with people’s families, with their name, and I’m just not with it. So it’s nothing personal against any of those guys in the front office. It’s just what I’m willing to accept.”

To be fair, you can’t say that Kyrie is completely without fault when it comes to all the negative narratives that have hounded him for pretty much his entire career. Nevertheless, what he seems to be pointing out here is that enough is enough. He wants a clean slate and this is exactly what he will get now that he’s with the Mavs.