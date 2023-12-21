James Harden likes what he sees from Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, 120-111. Despite the loss, superstar Luka Doncic managed to produce another triple-double of 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. One of his highlights during the game was a difficult fadeaway jumper on James Harden, via NBA Buzz.

Luka Doncic hit this TOUGH fadeaway over James Harden & Harden gave him his props after the shot! 🤝 Legend recognizes legend! 💯 pic.twitter.com/QJKfTdUIiY — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) December 21, 2023

After the shot Harden, gave Luka a friendly slap on the behind, an acknowledgment for his tough shot.

Despite the Clippers mounting a sizeable lead at the half, Dallas fought back and put up a fight until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. With around two and a half minutes left in regulation, the Mavs were down by just one point, 111-110. However, a layup plus a free throw by Norman Powell and a dunk by Kawhi Leonard put the Clippers up by six. After the Mavs failed to convert on their end, it was Leonard again, leaving behind his defender with a spin and converting a sidestep layup to increase the lead, eventually sealing the game for the Clippers.

Behind Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. added 21 and 19 points in the loss, respectively. The Mavs were without their other star Kyrie Irving. Irving continues to recover from a right heel contusion suffered in a game almost two weeks ago.

Doncic continues scoring tear

Prior to Wednesday's game, Luka Doncic went on an 11-consecutive game run with at least 30 points. The 24-year-old from Slovenia is currently averaging 32.7 points, 9.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game this season for the Mavs. He's currently in the top five of this year's MVP race. Throughout his career, Doncic has had five games with 50-plus points, one of which saw him score a career-high 60 points versus the New York Knicks back in 2022.