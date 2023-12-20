The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Clipper have won eight straight games, and have looked like one of the best teams in basketball during that stretch. All their players are playing well, and they need to keep that going. This season, the Clippers have already faced the Mavericks twice. In those games, they are 1-1. Kawhi Leonard leads the team in scoring against Dallas with 17.0 points per game while Pail George is right behind him with 16.5. As a team, the Clippers have scored 233 total points in the two games against Dallas. Paul George is questionable in this game due to an illness.

The Mavericks are 16-10, and they are coming off a loss against the Denver Nuggets. As mentioned, the Mavericks and Clippers have split their two games this season. Luka Doncic has scored 74 total points in the two games to go along with nine rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving is averaging 26.5 points against Los Angeles, but he will not be playing in this game. Dallas will also be without Dereck Lively II.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Mavericks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Clippers look like one of the best teams in the NBA as of late. During their eight-game win streak, the Clippers are scoring 126.0 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. To go along with that, the Clippers are shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Clippers are playing extremely well, and as long as they keep it up, they will cover the spread.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden have been the big-3 the Clippers have hoped for during this win streak. They are scoring a combined 71 points per game. Harden is also dishing out 9.8 assists per game during the win streak. This game is all about staying hot, no matter who they are playing. If the Clippers can continue to play well, they will cover the spread.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas has Luka Doncic, and he is one of the best players in the NBA. He has been dominating the Clippers this season, as well. In the two games, he has scored 44 and 30 points, respectively. With Doncic, the Mavericks are a threat to win any game. It is not easy with Irving and Lively out, but Doncic should be able to pick up the slack. If Doncic can continue to play how he has against the Clippers, they will cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are slightly favored in this game, and it is for good reason. Los Angeles is playing very well, and they have not showed signs of slowing down. The Clippers win streak will eventually come to an end, as all win streaks do, but I do not see that happening in this game. I will take the Clippers to cover the spread in this one.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Clippers -3.5 (-110), Under 237.5 (-110)