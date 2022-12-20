By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks’ unevenness this season continued on Monday night after they went down by double digits against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite Luka Doncic’s return from a rest day. And with things not going the Mavs’ way, Doncic promptly lost his cool, leading to two technical fouls in quick succession and a subsequent ejection. Shortly thereafter, Jason Kidd joined Doncic with an early exit after he too was enraged by the officials’ decisions.

After the game, Kidd was still obviously upset about how things unfolded for the Mavs on the night. Their 116-106 loss couldn’t have helped in any way. Thus, it was no surprise that the Mavs head coach didn’t stick around for a lengthy postgame presser.

“I’m here because I have to be. I already gave up money, so I don’t want to give up any more, so no questions. […] We’ll go back and look at the tape and see how we can get better. They were the better team tonight and we’ll go from there. Thanks for showing up,” Kidd said, per CNN.

That was some Marshawn Lynch energy from Jason Kidd, as Kidd just stopped short of saying the iconic running back’s famous line, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” Nonetheless, that might have been the shrewd move for Kidd. After all, wise people have said that if you don’t have anything good to say, then you musn’t say anything at all.

It’s not like Kidd, or even Luka Doncic, for that matter, have plenty of reasons not to be upset. After losing Maxi Kleber to a major injury, the Mavs may have lost Dorian Finney-Smith – their best defender – for a considerable amount of time too. The Mavs may need to resort to a trade lest they risk wasting a year of Doncic’s prime.