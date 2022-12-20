By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost starting forward Dorian Finney-Smith to an adductor injury on Monday, and the current outlook on him doesn’t seem good.

DFS admitted as much when talking to reporters after their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Finney-Smith said he sustained the injury during their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, and while he tried to fight through it, he felt more pain after he landed awkwardly in the second quarter of their latest outing.

“Feel like I probably made it worse. It takes a lot for me to get out of there,” Finney-Smith said on playing 28 minutes in the game before his exit, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

It is still unknown how long Dorian Finney-Smith will be sidelined because of the issue, but considering that it often takes time to heal and recover from an adductor injury, he could miss more than just a couple of games. It certainly doesn’t help that he might have just worsened his condition by continuing to play on Monday.

Dorian Finney-Smith has been a vital contributor for the Mavs this 2022 season, having started in all the 31 games he played for the team so far this 2022-23. Doe-Doe is also averaging 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals. He’s a solid floor-spacer for Dallas, and so his absence will surely be felt by Luka and co.

Hopefully Finney-Smith recovers quickly and returns sooner rather than later. In the meantime, though, Jason Kidd will have to really push his Mavs harder amid their injury woes.